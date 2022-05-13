VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.78. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In other news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,461,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

