V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,785 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,792,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,060,000 after purchasing an additional 293,672 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

VFC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 41,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

