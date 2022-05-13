UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

NYSE UWMC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UWM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

