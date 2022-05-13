UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get UserTesting alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.95.

NYSE:USER opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 568,066 shares of company stock worth $5,088,688 over the last ninety days.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.