USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USDP. TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 130.59% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

