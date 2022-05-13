US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,912. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.