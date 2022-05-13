Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 172.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Upstart by 53.1% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Upstart by 1,603.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 44.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.