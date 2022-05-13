Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.
Shares of UPST opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.