UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 188.3% in April

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($37.37) to €36.80 ($38.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

