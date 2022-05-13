Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ULH traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,684. The company has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.