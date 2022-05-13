Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas Buys 5,000 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

