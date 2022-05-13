Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $137.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 290.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on U. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.