Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Unity Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE U opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.