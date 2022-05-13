United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $284.01

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $284.01 and last traded at $285.65, with a volume of 21985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.17.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $68,042,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.