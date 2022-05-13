United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,257. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.19 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.99 and its 200-day moving average is $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

