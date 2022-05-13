United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 14.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.19 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

