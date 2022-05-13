Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.58. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

