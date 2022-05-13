Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

