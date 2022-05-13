Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Argus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 551.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 46.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

