Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.64 on Monday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

