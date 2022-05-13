UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $60.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.96.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,904. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. UDR has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

