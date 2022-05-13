UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on UCBJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of UCBJY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,098. UCB has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

