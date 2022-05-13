Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

NYSE:UBER opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

