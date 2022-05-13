Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

