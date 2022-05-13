U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

USB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,827. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.