Typhoon Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $141,021.19 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $141,021.19 and approximately $18,836.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,746,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

