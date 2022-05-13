Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares rose 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 32,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,166,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

