Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.00.

TRQ traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.99. 551,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,200. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.82. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

