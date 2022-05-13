Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.00.
TRQ traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.99. 551,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,200. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.82. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$38.91.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.