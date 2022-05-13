Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

