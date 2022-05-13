Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,479. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUFN. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

