Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.00. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

