TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.36

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 1210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

