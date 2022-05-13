Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will report $216.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Trupanion reported sales of $168.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $887.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. 45,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,219. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after buying an additional 368,343 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after buying an additional 102,630 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.