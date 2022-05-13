Truist Financial Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $36.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Roblox stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

