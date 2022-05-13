True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TNT.UN opened at C$6.20 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The company has a market cap of C$553.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.20.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.