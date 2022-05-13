True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Raymond James

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TUERF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.