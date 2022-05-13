Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in April

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTBXF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 235 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $$2.46 during midday trading on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

