Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.15).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.63. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 188.50 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

