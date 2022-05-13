Triple Frond Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triple Frond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 15.2% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. 1,485,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,583.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,743.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

