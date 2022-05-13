Triple Frond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Triple Frond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for about 4.8% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Guidewire Software worth $42,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

GWRE traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. 983,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.