Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Tony Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TMQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,142. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.