Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Given New €166.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €255.00 ($268.42) to €166.00 ($174.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $215.50.
About Trigano (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trigano (TGNOF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.