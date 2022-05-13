Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Given New €166.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €255.00 ($268.42) to €166.00 ($174.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $215.50.

Get Trigano alerts:

About Trigano (Get Rating)

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.