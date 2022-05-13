Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.31. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

