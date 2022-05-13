Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tremor International by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

