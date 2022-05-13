Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,036,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $68,917,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

