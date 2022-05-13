Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.35 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.