Tredje AP fonden Sells 18,333 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,333 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Pinterest stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.