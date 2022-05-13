Tredje AP fonden Invests $921,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

FTNT opened at $266.66 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.17 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.94 and a 200-day moving average of $319.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

