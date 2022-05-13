Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.