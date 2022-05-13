Tredje AP fonden Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.10% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $138,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $35,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock valued at $385,225 in the last ninety days. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.